Speech to Text for Fundraising for seizure detector

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

raising money for braclets to help save the lives of epilepsy patients. kimt news three's annalisa pardo reports. patty cake patty cake baker man. samaiah wilkins and her one year old daughter ah? niyah are soon moving out of family promise rochester ? a shelter for homeless families. samaiah is excited but also nervous to live on her own because she lives with epsilepsy, and often can't tell when a seizure is coming on. if i'm at home and it's just me and ah'nyiah, and i have a seizure, who's going to be there for my daughter? so samaiah and family promise are taking action. they're trying to raise 249 dollars to buy a bracelet that will detect when samiah is about to have a seizure. it can also alert 9?1?1 and family members. it would mean the world to me to have the bracelet, it would actually mean the world to me. it could save my life and a couple of other lives as well. in rochester, we have a link to the donation page with this story on kimt dot com under local news.