Speech to Text for Opioid addiction vs. opioid need

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we are looking ahead to event happening tonight where people will be talking about those in pain while possibily abusing medication. iowa's harm reduction coalition is holding a public forum to discuss opioid abuse. k?i?m?t news three's emily boster is seeing what one man living in pain every day is hoping gets brought up. shes live in mason city this morning. good morning emily./// the forum is to be held here at prairie ridge treatment center around one today. this building will be filled with doctors, members of law enforcement, and others to discuss if (they feel the opioid epidemic has hit the north central iowa area. but one area man i spoke to from northwood says discussions like these need to be handled carefully./// scott kalvig has a message he feels like isn't being shared enough. if my opioids are reduced even much more than they're at right now i'll be bed ridden for part of the day if not all of the time, my life will exist in my bedroom. at 13 months old... kalvig was run over by a car. throughout his life he started to see the trickling effects of what the accident had done to his body. in his late 30's... he says he injured himself while helping his son carry a t?v. from then on he's been in severe pain... and relies on opioids to function. if i forget to take them until two hours, three hours past my normal time i start going through opioid withdrawls, feeling sick, really bad. does it scare you to feel that way ?? it does. kalvig will admit he has an opioid addiction. but he feels the way he respects opioids to treat his pain is what sets him apart from others. he's worried as headline after headline discusses an opioid epidemic ? saying restrictions on the drugs will leave him without his pain medication. so he's asking when panels meet like the one that's scheduled today??they look at all sides of the spectrum. i think they need to look at the doctors that are prescribing thousands and thousands pain medications on a weekly basis and pharmacies that used to receive fifteen hundred or twenty?five hundred pills in a month and now receiving a hundred thousand pills in case you're wondering those from the community are invited to attend. again that's today at one. live in mason city??emily boster??k?i?m?t news three./// the iowa harm reduction coalition hosting today's event has a mission to reduce drug abuse and promote health equity... not by judging... but by educating and being an advocate for those in need.///