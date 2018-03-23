Speech to Text for Rochester March For Our Lives

not everyone protesting gun control will make it to washington d?c tomorrow... as kimt news three's annalisa pardo shows us, people are also planning to participate in the march, here in rochester. rochester's march for our lives will start at peace plaza and end here at mayo park. 17 year old anjali gordia started the event with an instagram page, after seeing other local marches organize following the parkland shooting. it could have been 17 kids i had known personally, 17 kids i would see at prom in a month. but it was a picture of parkland victim in a band uniform that hit home for her. if you change the color of his uniform he would look like any of the kids you pass in the hall way, any of the marching freshman. anjali quickly gained support for the march from the community ? including rochester police, rochester diversity council, and mayor brede. demonstrating in the march at a local level is important for anjali because she wants to see change on the local level, like secure entrances to rochester high schools. one of them is more security in the schools in rochester.and we get there are certain caviats with that but overall the high schools especially in rochester community are no more secure than the schools in parkland, burmingham, or maryland, it could have easily happened to us. in rochester, annalisa pardo, the march starts at 10 a?m on saturday.