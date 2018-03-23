Speech to Text for Local student to march in D.C.

hundreds of thousands of people are making their way to washington d.c. for the march for our lives gun control rally. the youth?led movement was created and led by students of marjory stoneman douglas high school. among the crowd that will be marching on pennsylvania avenue tomorrow morning will be four local teens. kimt news three's deedee stiepan got a chance to talk to them before they took off ? she joins us live in rochester/// four young people from peace united church of christ here in rochester will be waking up in washington d?c this morning. they are among the 14 youth selected by the minnesota conference u? c?c selected to make the journey. before they left ? i got to speak with them... and let's just say it was a mixture of emotions./// "i'm a little nervous, i'm mostly excited but i'm kind of nervous." "i'm very excited but a bit nervous." "i'm excited, i'm a little nervous because there's going to be a lot of people there." sela ? gavin ? melinda ? and peter will be taking a stand against gun violence tomorrow morning in the nation's capital. they were selected for the opportunity based on essays they wrote about the reasons behind their call to participate. "i wrote about why our church should be involved in this matter and what we as students, as part of the church can do to change the course of our country." "i think as a faith community it's our responsibility to promote tolerance and make an example of safety in our communities and our neighborhood." "i'm just excited to be the voice for the kids at my school and in our community." "it just feels like i'm part of this big movement and i feel like we can really make a big change." "i think a lot of adults aren't always hearing us because they think we're immature or we don't really know what's going on or we're not in the real world but a lot of us are and a lot of us deal with those things on a daily basis and we want to fight for things that affect us and affect other people." "i think i'll look back on it and realize how important it was to other they landed in d.c. last night and this morning they'll be meeting with senators and representative s from minnesota to talk with them about gun safety. they told me they'll be posting lots of videos and pictures on social media so we'll be sure to share those with you tomorrow. live in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3./// the minnesota conference united church of christ is covering all travel expenses for these students.///