Speech to Text for Overnight pursuit ends with crash in Rochester

breaking overnight... a pursuit through olmsted county ends just outside of downtown rochester. this is where the pursuit ended... on fourth street and 10th ave southeast. olmsted county deputies say this all started around 11:15 last night. this retaining wall is what stopped the chase... when the driver jumped the curb and crashed into it. the driver was taken to olmsted county medical center to get checked out... and is now in custody. the olmsted county sheriff's office isn't releasing much information right now since the investigation is just getting underway. but they did say no deputies were hurt. rochester police and minnesota state patrol