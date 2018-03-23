Speech to Text for DMC talks about remodel of Chateau Theater

com and look for this story under local news./// a historic theater in downtown rochester is getting a much need renovation. the destination medical center's board recommended the changes... but it's up torochester city council. the chateau theatre was built in 1927... but is now closed. if it is restored... it could be used for concerts or banquets. sunny prabhakar (pruh?bahh?kur) is from rochester... and he spoke during the public comment period at the meeting. he wants to use the space to hold live music events... but if the building is restored... it's on the public to make the chateau great again./// on the community ? from the event organizers ? promoters ? and the community to support the activities that are put in there and bring in some really unique events. the necessary repairs to have the theater ready for use include updated plumbing