felons voting-vo-5 the 2018 election will be here before we know it.. and we're learning efforts to restore voting rights for felons in minnesota are now being put on hold. felons voting-vo-1 felons voting-vo-2 currently - felons who are released from prison cannot vote until they have completed parole or probation. today the house public safety committee voted to put an effort on hold that would allow felons to vote right after being released. one man who spent 14 years in prison and is currently on parole tells kimt he believes he's already done his time and shouldn't be punished even more.xxx felons voting-sot-1 felons voting-sot-2 "it's not fair because the crime happened in the past, yet society still uses that past against us." in iowa - voting registration is canceled if you are convicted of a felony and there is an application process among other requirements in order to get voting rights back.