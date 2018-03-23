Clear
Ending the stigma

A meal and conversation about inclusiveness.

Posted: Thu Mar 22 20:57:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Mar 22 20:57:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

services is a non profit that provides services and homes for those who have developmental disabilities or brain injuries. tonight more than 150 rochester community members including students and parents met up for dinner there for a special purpose. on the scene kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan spent the evening with those at the dinner to learn more. xxx bear creek-llpkg-1 bear creek-llpkg-8 for 13 years now - fifth graders at folwell elementary school look forward to coming to bearcreek services. it's all in an effort to end the stigma surrounding people with disabilities. bear creek-llpkg-9 "do you think this night is fun? yeah!" william ellingson is a student at folwell elementary school who says he looks forward to this night,,, bear creek-llpkg-2 "so we can help understand how normal that they are and that there's nothing to be afraid of." bear creek-llpkg-10 jennifer redfield is a resident at bear creek and feels the same way. lowerthird2line:jennifer redfield resident "it's nice for them to be able to see that the people that have disabilities aren't scary, they're normal just like they are." bear creek-llpkg-11 every year- more than 150 students, parents, and community members come to bear creek to have dinner and build friendships. both jennifer and another resident,cj, say if there's one thing they could teach the students- lowerthird2line:cj smith resident "to not say the "r" word at all, the "r" word is basically a bad checkbook in my book." "we'd rather have that word changed to respect" bear creek-llpkg-12 jennifer says her biggest hope for the students who she chats with is... "that people can respect us for who we are and not what we have." in rochester, brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 to learn more about bear creek services-head to bear creek-tag-2 kimt dot com and look for this story under local news.
