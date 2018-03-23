Speech to Text for Helping communities understand the past

historical trauma training-vo-4 historical trauma training-vo-3 one man is taking on the task of teaching communities about how the past can affect the future. historical trauma training-vo-1 lowerthird2line:one man wants to help communities understand the past albert lea, mn samuel simmons is a behavioral consultant who studies historical trauma events - like slavery - and how they're linked to present day communities. he spoke with residents in albert lea today - and says people are still not grasping the fact that traumatic events like slavery and the geneocide of native americans are still affecting those communities today. simmons says we can't grow if we don't study the past. xxx historical trauma training-sot-1 historical trauma training-sot-2 if you want to heal something you have to know the whole history the ugly and the nice simmons says teaching people about historical trauma will help them become more compassionate.