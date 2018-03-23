Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts

Helping communities understand the past

Learning about historical trauma's affect on communities today.

Posted: Thu Mar 22 20:56:09 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Mar 22 20:56:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Helping communities understand the past

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

historical trauma training-vo-4 historical trauma training-vo-3 one man is taking on the task of teaching communities about how the past can affect the future. historical trauma training-vo-1 lowerthird2line:one man wants to help communities understand the past albert lea, mn samuel simmons is a behavioral consultant who studies historical trauma events - like slavery - and how they're linked to present day communities. he spoke with residents in albert lea today - and says people are still not grasping the fact that traumatic events like slavery and the geneocide of native americans are still affecting those communities today. simmons says we can't grow if we don't study the past. xxx historical trauma training-sot-1 historical trauma training-sot-2 if you want to heal something you have to know the whole history the ugly and the nice simmons says teaching people about historical trauma will help them become more compassionate. / my happy place-natvo-3 a room
Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Our next winter storm will be here by Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events