Speech to Text for High speed chase, stolen truck

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

reclined in a truck before leading police on a high speed chase is now facing a number of charges. high speed chase-mugvo-2 police arrested 36 year old benjamin foster of fort dodge after a six mile chase -- authorities clocked foster going 70 miles an hour as he entered the town of osage which is a 25 mile per hour speed limit. law enforcement say foster nearly hit a house before taking off on foot -- he was later arrested and is facing a number of charges including driving while under the influence - third degree burglary and felony eluding. / and tonight - the victim of the theft is speaking out. high speed chase-vo-2 high speed chase-vo-3 richard schroeder of manly says he is glad to have his truck back today after receiving a number of phone calls from law enforcement early wednesday asking if he borrowed his truck to someone. schroeder says foster caused around 5- thousand dollars worth of damage to the vehicle - which you can see here. he says he always leaves an extra set of keys to his car - but wont be doing that anymore.xxx high speed chase-sot-1 high speed chase-sot-2 this si a safe community, i think most people leave their doors unlocked, but im sure not anymore you know. it seems like there is a lot more stuff like this, im not sure what's causing it, i don't know, i have no idea. schroeder says his son is also feeling the imact of his truck being stolen saying he is asking to always make sure the doors are locked.