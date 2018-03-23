Clear
My happy place

A room in one family's home is getting a new look.

in one family's home is getting a new look all thanks to my happy place - but while they normally re-do bedrooms - they are helping out with a whole new project. take a look. my happy place-vo-1 my happy place-natvo-2 natural sound the smith family is getting a whole new bathroom-- which will make it easier for their son beckett. beckett has a disability that started at a young age - and doctors have not yet been agle to agree on a diagnosis. he is very limited in his motor skills-- and while "my happy place" usually renovates bedrooms - becket's family really needed this special transformation. xxx my happy place-sot-1 my happy place-sot-2 our bathroom was so small and he needs to take baths he loves baths he loves the water and we instantly said we need to redo the bathroom smith says they feel overwhelmed with the amount of support they have received from their community.
Our next winter storm will be here by Friday night
