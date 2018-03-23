Speech to Text for Program cuts

high quality job cuts-vo-7 the state of iowa's latest round of budget cuts could be affecting expansion efforts for employers. high quality job cuts-vo-3 lowerthirdcourtesy:march 12 'high quality job' program cuts mason city, ia the iowa economic development authority's 'high quality jobs' program is facing a 10 million dollar funding reduction. the program aims to give qualifying businesses assistance to off-set costs such as building...expand ing or modernizing a facility through loans...tax credits...or refunds. we talked to an iowa resident who says that even in harsh economic conditions...the state should be supporting businesses.xxx high quality job cuts-sot-3 lowerthird2line:brian dewey pocahontas, ia "if the state's able to turn those tax dollars into a more competitive work environment, bringing in more higher quality jobs, it's going to help everybody out from a workforce area for sure." / for a business to apply...you must apply prior to the beginning of the project and have some form of significant local economic impact.