Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts

Program cuts

The state of Iowa's latest round of budget cuts could be affecting expansion efforts for employers.

Posted: Thu Mar 22 20:51:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Mar 22 20:51:11 PDT 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Program cuts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

high quality job cuts-vo-7 the state of iowa's latest round of budget cuts could be affecting expansion efforts for employers. high quality job cuts-vo-3 lowerthirdcourtesy:march 12 'high quality job' program cuts mason city, ia the iowa economic development authority's 'high quality jobs' program is facing a 10 million dollar funding reduction. the program aims to give qualifying businesses assistance to off-set costs such as building...expand ing or modernizing a facility through loans...tax credits...or refunds. we talked to an iowa resident who says that even in harsh economic conditions...the state should be supporting businesses.xxx high quality job cuts-sot-3 lowerthird2line:brian dewey pocahontas, ia "if the state's able to turn those tax dollars into a more competitive work environment, bringing in more higher quality jobs, it's going to help everybody out from a workforce area for sure." / for a business to apply...you must apply prior to the beginning of the project and have some form of significant local economic impact.
Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Our next winter storm will be here by Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events