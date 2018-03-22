Speech to Text for Driverless Bus

driverless vehicles are an up-and-coming trend in transportation - and now mndot is showing off its automated shuttle bus. kimt news three's annalise joins us live from the rochester studio with a closer look at this new way to get around - annalise? xxx lowerthird2line:annalise johnson ajohnson@kimt.com katie - this afternoon folks in rochester got the chance to check out this mndot automated shuttle. it has an electric motor - no driver - and a variety of sensors - cameras - and lidar technology - similar to radar - to help it recognize its surroundings. it's a new concept for many of us...young and old. xxx driverless bus-lmpkg-1 lowerthird2line:new transportation technology rochester, mn dorothy harman and her daughter kim anderson live near mason city - but are spending the day in rochester...whe n they came across this demonstration and decided to give the automated vehicle a try. driverless bus-lpkg-7 we saw this and thought it looked like a fun thing to try - well she didn't. i made her do it. driverless bus-lpkg-8 at 89 years old dorothy says she's seen it all when it comes to technology...bu t this might just take the cake. i'm from the old school so i let my kids and my grandchildren help me out with any of it that i have to deal with. but she's learning about it today. dorothy says while on the shuttle she did feel safe. when someone steps in front of the vehicle - sensors detects it. the car then slows down or stops. those with mndot say as rochester continues to grow - these vehicles could ease street congestion downtown. lowerthird2line:eric davis mndot chief of staff and if every one of those visitors and workers came here in their own single use car - you know - drive themselves here - it would overwhelm your city streets pretty quickly. driverless bus-lpkg-9 what did you think mom, it was fun different. driverless bus-ltag-2 rochester public transit says while they would like to introduce electric vehicles to the city - there are no current plans to bring driverless vehicles to rochester. live in the rochester studio - annalise johnson - kimt news 3. thank you annalise. mndot is continuing to use and research the automated shuttle at their facility. / transit day-vo-1