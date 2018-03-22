Speech to Text for Budget Cut Impacts

iowa lawmakers are finalizing major budget cuts in order to balance the state's budget. so how will the cuts affect you? kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in the newsroom to explain. alex?xxx budget cut impacts-lintro-2 katie - after weeks of debate...legislat ors are agreeing to cut 35 million dollars in programs and services to balance the budget...now the decision is in the governor's hands. with the board of regents bearing the brunt of the cuts...seeing 11 million dollars taken out of their budget...it has one student concerned about their educational future.xxx budget cut impacts-lpkg-1 budget cut impacts-lpkg-2 morgan luecht is a freshman at ni-acc and plans to transfer to the university of northern iowa when she completes her studies...but if there are future cuts...she may have to change course. lowerthird2line:morgan luecht freshman "i made my choice in high school that i was going to come to niacc and then to uni, so things might have to change i guess." budget cut impacts-lpkg-6 though luecht isn't concerned about student debt and loans at the moment...she is prepared for possible tuition hikes. "when i go to a bigger university i know student debt's gonna be big for me and figure that out, and it's gonna be disappointing to see it go up a little more for me." the biggest cuts the g-o-p led senate approved will come from the university of iowa and iowa state...which will have 11 million dollars cut...the university of northern iowa will be exempt. initially...senat e republicans proposed much steeper cuts from state universities and community colleges...and that concerned ni-acc president steve schulz. instead lawmakers approved a 500 thousand reduction for community colleges...with ni-acc only seeing 25 thousand dollars cut... budget cut impacts-lpkg-4 "there's been conversations from a half a million dollar cut to a 5.4 million dollar cut, so in terms of the cut, this is the better news that we received." lowerthird2line:budget cut impacts mason city, ia luecht hopes despite these cuts...the quality of education will still be there. "they might have to cut certain teachers, which is probably going to be hard for them to figure out that, but i think the education i'm going to get is still going to be quality." budget cut impacts-ltag-2 it's not just the board of regents who will be facing these cuts. the departments of human services and corrections...as well as the judicial branch and the iowa economic development authority's high quality jobs program will all be facing some sort of funding reduction. live in the newsroom - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. according to senate president charles schneider...the budget will help protect k through 12 school funding and the iowa state patrol...as well as the state's medicaid program. / you've