Speech to Text for Amendment to Iowa Constitution

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

iowa are looking to preserve the right to bear arms by adding it to the iowa consititution. the iowa house and senate passed the amendment already. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick explains what these changes would mean. xxx pro gun-lmpkg-1 pro gun-mpkgll-2 sam lavrenz is a gun owner in mason city and says he is in favor of adding the right to bear arms to the iowa constitution to make sure his rights are protected. according to lawmakers, restricting guns after this change is made would be difficult because of a legal change known as strict scrutiny that would also be added. that essentially means any new or existing restrictions to keep anyone from carrying a weapon would go against the constitution. though the legislature has passed the the amendment already, it still has to pass another general assembly which will take two years. it's a long process but lavrenz says is worith it. pro gun-mpkgll-3 i think it is 100 percent worth it that way anybody can have something in their house to protect their family, that is the big thing. pro gun-mpkgll-4 if the amendment passes both general assemblies it would then go to a public vote during the 20-20 general election in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. thank you brian. and again lawmakers say this could mean gun laws already in effect could be contested. / arson not