Speech to Text for Kidde recalls nearly 500,000 smoke detectors

recall-stngr-2 nearly half a million households are in jeopardy because of a newly announced recall. kidde is recalling nearly 500- thousand smoke detectors because a yellow cap was left on during manufacturing that covers one of the two sensors on the alarm... making it ineffective. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live in albert lea where he spoke to homeowners today... jeremiah?xxx smoke detector recall-lintro-2 yes amy the company kidde is recalling its dual smoke alarms after they found that one of the sensors that detects smoke was covered. i spoke to a homeowner here in albert lea who says like that shouldn't happen.xxx smoke detector recall-pkg-1 smoke detector recall-pkg-2 you see more and more that things are getting by that shouldn't be that was what albert lea homeowner tony burgerson said after learning kidde recalled their dual smoke detectors after the manufacturer failed to remove a yellow cap - causing it not to function properly. burgerson says mistakes like that end up costing the customers money in the long run. smoke detector recall-pkg-6 it's getting out to the public and manufacturing has to do a recall and its an extra expense and inconvience to the consumer smoke detector recall-pkg-7 albert lea deputy fire chief jeff law- skow-ski tells me that he's seen an increase in fires this year. during his career - he says he's seen far too many situations were people did not have working smoke detectors. smoke detector recall-pkg-5 these technology they will or wont work. we recommend that you have multiple smoke detectors throughout your house. /