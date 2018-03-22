Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (3-22-18)

conditions remain quiet across the area as a mix of sun and clouds continue to make their way through. our next winter storm will be arriving by friday afternoon. it will start as rainfall late friday afternoon and then transition into snowfall by around 9:00- 10:00. weather-live-2 it just so happens that this little taste of spring we're experiencing today is about to change dramatically. in roughly 24 hours from now, the scene will be different - the chance of rain creeps in, followed by heavy snowfall overnight, leading to a messy start to our weekends. presently, we're under the mostly sunny skies with temps in the mid 40s...in fact, the system aiming to bring us this mess hasn't even begun to take any major form. here's what we're looking at. a couple bouts of high pressure keeping us mostly dry for the moment. those move eastward, leaving us behind and at the mercy of a developing system to the west. currently, these pockets of low pressure are getting together, ready to bring us a wintry punch friday night and saturday. keep with kimt news 3 with all the latest on this developing system. live in rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. the heaviest of the snowfall will occur during the overnight hours and into early saturday morning. we'll taper off to some light flurries by late saturday morning. conditions will improve by saturday afternoon and through saturday night. accumulations will be around 6 to 8 inches from albert lea through mason city into charles city and begin to taper off around rochester and northeast and then around forest city and southwest. sunday will be partly cloudy with highs back in the upper 30's. rainfall will move in on monday as temperatures rise into the lower to mid 40's. temperatures in the 40's will stick around throughout next week as more snowfall melts throughout next week. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: around 30. winds: east at 4 to 8 mph. friday: afternoon showers/changi ng to snow late. highs: lower 40's. winds: east becoming southeast at 10 to 20 mph. friday night: snow showers/windy. lows: upper 20's to lower 30's. winds: east at 20 to 25 mph. thank you tyler. /