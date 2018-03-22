Speech to Text for How will driverless cars interact with pedestrians?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

driverless vehicles are causing some concern... especially after last weekend. that's because a woman was hit and killed by one while "jay?walking" on an arizona street. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with what people think about "driverless vehicles"xxx good morning tyler and arielle, well that accident in arizona is raising ethical concerns. if i walk into the street ? should an autonomos vehicle swerve to avoid me and risk the safety of its passengers, or keep going straight?xxx a study by moral machine finds most americans would want the driverless car to swerve, avoiding a jay? walking pedestrian. shandalee novak lives in rochester and walks at least six times a week. i've walked for 20 minutes to get from my house to o?m?c. for shandalee, she's not sure how driverless cars will interact with pedestrians... but says it's up to walkers to watch their step. im looking at is there a blinker on, and is it zooming in front of me to make a turn when i'm in the intersection. you know before i cross the street i always look back to see what the car behind me is planning on doing. other people i talk to say they don't trust a distracted driver texting any more than a driverless car. live in rochester, annalisa parod, kimt news three./// we also conducted a poll on kimt dot com...