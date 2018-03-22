Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 3-22-18

morning. mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be expected with highs in the mid and upper 40's this afternoon. take care of errands or outdoor chores today, because it is going to get nasty for friday and the weekend. clouds move back in for friday which will bring rainfall for the afternoon. temperatures will be warm during the day, but they drop for the evening and overnight which will lead to snow returning. moderate snowfall will take over north iowa and southern minnesota overnight friday and through saturday morning. while the intensity will dwindle a bit more by late saturday morning and into early saturday afternoon, some flurries will stick around, but the major accumulations will come to an end. i am anticipating accumulating snowfall across the area when all is said and done. this will be a wet and heavy snowfall. temperatures on saturday will be in the mid to upper 30's before rebounding again to the lower 40's. stay with kimt as we track this storm and give you snowfall numbers we get closer. today: partly cloudy. highs: mid 40's. winds: east at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: upper 20's/near 30 winds: east at 6 to 12 mph. friday: cloudy/aftern