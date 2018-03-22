Speech to Text for Cost of alzeimer's cases, deaths, and costs on the rise

for the second year in a row ? total cost of care for alzheimer's or other dementias are projected to surpass a quarter of a (trillion dollars. but the growing costs to society aren't just financial. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live in rochester to explain. experts here at mayo clinic tell me alzheimer's is (the most costly condition we face in this country. but as i've seen first hand within my own family ? there's also a physical and emotional toll on families facing alzheimer's dementia. new figures released this week by the alzheimer's association show sharp increases in the number of cases ? deaths and cost of care. last year ? the lifetime cost of care for a person with alzheimer's was more than 300?thousand dollars and families bear 70 percent of that through out?of?pocket expenses and the value of unpaid care. i sat down with a rochester woman who lost her father to alzheimer's... she was one of his caregivers but says her entire family was impacted by the disease that's often "we feel like we lost my dad once to the disease because he was no longer my dad but then he lived a few years more and then we lost him in his physical death and it's awful to go through. i don't think i ever visited my dad in the care facility where i didn't away with great sadness, i never got used to it." it's been a little over a minute since this live report started and in that short amount of time someone in the u?s will develop alzheimer's dementia. that alarming statistic comes from the alzheimer's it's estimated that nearly six million americans are living with alzheimer's dementia ? and that number is growing rapidly.