Speech to Text for Women leading the farm

the average age of a woman running the farm is 60? that's according to a u?s?d?a census in 20?12. one area woman would tell you she's not surprised to hear it. meet april hemmes. she farms south of hampton and is always loving to connect with other women farmers whether they just started or have been for years. hemmes brings up women like her can farm just as well as men. saying with new technology... you'd be surprised how much less its labor and more about knowing how to use the new technology./// april ? that we're just as capable as any man its so much now technical, money managers, and things like that. it's not as much physical labor as it used to be. hemmes has been at this for 33 years now. she's currently farming soybeans and corn??which according to the u?s?d?a is the most common commodities for women farmers