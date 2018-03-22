Speech to Text for Driverless cars and pedestrians

and we could be closer to sharing the road with self? driving cars. the minnesota department of transportatio n has been testing an automated shuttle bus called the e?z? 10. today ? that driverless vehicle will be in our area and kimt news three's deedee stiepan has more on how (you could take a spin in it. she joins us live in rochester with the details. the future is here ? or at least it will be in a few hours when a self? driving car will be giving demo rides here at the peace plaza in downtown rochester. check this out ? this is video of the e?z?10 in action at mndot's pavement research facility. automated vehicles like this are among the transit technologies being looked at by the city of rochester and dmc's economic development agency. if you'd like to see this technology firsthand ? the e?z?10 will be here on the peace plaza from 10 ? 2. live in downtown rochester deedee stiepan thanks deedee. if you can't make it ? be sure to tune in to kimt tonight for coverage of the automated shuttle demonstration. with the emerging technology of automated vehicles on the roads with other cars, we automatically ask how safe are they? the question is being raised after a driverless uber car killed a woman who walked into a lane of traffic in arizona. shanda?lee novak (no?vahk) lives in rochester and doesn't have a drivers license. she is walking to where she needs to go at least six days a week. novak says pedestrians should play it safe. obviously the pedestrians need to take responsibility to look both ways but without a driver to also look, perhaps there is a greater chance for accidents. the national transportatio n safety board is investigatiing the driverless uber crash in arizona, and loocking at how autonomous cars interact