Speech to Text for Facebook facing backlash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

facebook is facing harsh criticism after people found out millions of user's data was shared with a third party app, and possibly used to influence the presidential election. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with what people in our community are saying. good morning tyler and arielle, inet im here in rochester to get reaction on this hashtag ? delete facebook is trending on multiple online platforms... but people in the community tell me they don't think people will actually click delete. < just google delete facebook and there's a long list of outlets telling people how to delete their accounts. ethan herber is a facebook user since 2008 and says he uses it multiple times a day ? every day. ethan also works with online marketing ? he says social media is so ingrained in today's society, he's not sure if people will leaving social media, i think it's kind of a trendy thing to do. i feel like i've seen it done before and then people slowly creep on and we don't talk about it again. herber tells me his friends don't think they're going to delete their accounts either. live in rochester, annalisa pardo kimt news thank you annalisa. and zuckerberg made a public apology on wednesday and is vowing to protect users data moving forward.