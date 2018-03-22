Speech to Text for Mason City Transit Day

having no way of getting around is a reality many people live with everyday. forcing them to rely on on public transportatio n to get around... k?i?m?t news three's emily boster is live with how one area city is getting a whole new fleet of buses./// good morning ? ? this morning if anyone is looking to ride the transit buses in mason city they'll be riding on some brand new ones. today five new buses will hit the road??to celebrate mason city transit day./// randy davis doesn't have to worry much about gas money. it gets me around town cause i don't have a car, i don't drive. i haven't driven in years. davis is an avid mason city transit rider. using the bus system to get around town and to work. when asked if he feels there's something about riding the bus people underestimate? ?he answered?? it's very inexpensive some people don't realize its only 50 cents to get on the bus and the transfer is free. he's right. the mason city transit costs 50 cents per ride. in rochester ? a ride on a public transit bus costs two bucks. ? nat? mason city city council is declaring today mason city transit day. they are giving away free rides... and those like davis are appreciative ? not only for the free ride but the fact that money has been used to replace old buses with new. that's great because i think more and more people need to get around town and not all people can drive and there's a lot of elderly people who don't get around anymore and need to get to doctors appointments and things like these new buses rolling out today will feature bike racks. i asked if there was a big need for it??and was told by those at mason city transit that the request came more from those with blue zones??trying to make the community a healthy place. live in mason city??emily boster??k?i?m?t? news three./// a ribbon cutting ceremony will be at three thirty today outside of city hall to celebrate the new buses. one will be parked out front for everyone to see and take a look inside.///