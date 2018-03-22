Speech to Text for The latest on the weather storm Friday night into Saturday

will lead to snow returning. moderate snowfall will take over north iowa and southern minnesota overnight friday and through saturday morning. while the intensity will dwindle a bit more by late saturday morning and into early saturday afternoon, some flurries will stick around, but the major accumulations will come to an end. i am anticipating accumulating snowfall across the area when all is said and done. this will be a wet and heavy snowfall. temperatures on saturday will be in the mid to upper 30's before rebounding again to the lower 40's. stay with kimt as we track this storm and give you snowfall numbers we get closer. today: partly cloudy. highs: mid