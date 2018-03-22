Speech to Text for Save Our Hospital heads to the capitol

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for joining us - i'm katie huinker. first tonight at ten - advocates are taking their cause to the minnesota state capitol to stand up for rural healthcare. developing story a lot has led up to this move for the "save our hospital" group - save our hospital setup-vidbox-1 save our hospital setup-vidbox-3 in june - mayo clinic announced they will be consolidating inpatient services at their austin and albert lea campuses - including child birth and intensive care. this is what inspired the formation of the "save our hospital" committee - who have been active in the fight against mayo's plan - even traveling to rochester to protest. in september - the albert lea city council approved funding to hire quorum health resources - who concluded a full-service acute-care hospital is feasible in the city of albert lea. / that's why tomorrow-save our hospital members plan to make their voices heard by state legislators. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan spent her day in albert lea talking with those preparing for the trip. shes live in rochester now-brooke, what are they hoping to accomplish there? officer involved shooting-lintro-2 katie-hopes are high in albert lea today as people like this woman prepared for tomorrow when save our hospital is going to the minnesota capitol to meet with legislators in hopes of getting a fully functioning hospital back in their community. xxx save our hospital-pkg-1 save our hospital-pkg-2 "we're going to be about 5 or 6 teams of people and we're going to go and visit all of the legislatures as many as possible." save our hospital-pkg-3 joel erickson is part of the save our hospital group and is one of 55 people headed to the minnesota capitol thursday. "we need support legislatively to attract alternative health providers to freeborn county." he says they hope to get legislators behind something that could provide an incentive for other health care providers to come to the area as mayo clinic pulls several services from the albert lea clinic. "they get some tax relief for the health providers so that when we build buildings and provide services, they're not paying additional taxes." main concerns are "a third of our county is medically underserved." and "our medical costs here in this area are 20- 25 percent higher than in the cities." which he says it's not fair to residents because mayo their only option for healthcare close-by...and there's no competition. mary hinnenkamp is also making the trip to saint paul thursday and says she's ready to make her voice heard. save our hospital-pkg-4 "rural health care is really getting the short shrift right now because corporate interests are really sort of taking over." save our hospital-pkg-5 the silver lining here - she says this issue has brought the community together to rally around the cause. "i belong to a political party but i see people from both sides of the aisle working together." and mary believes losing health care in the community means losing a lot more than just a hospital. "that's the heart of your community and when you start to lose that, you lose the heart of your community." officer involved shooting-ltag-2 joel tells me the group has already raised more than 100 thousand dollars for their cause. live in the rochester studio brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thank you brooke. and we will be in contact with the group as they spend their day at the capitol so be sure to stay with kimt for more details.