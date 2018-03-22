Speech to Text for Cameras in courtrooms

cameras in courtrooms-vo-4 you may have noticed only sketches from the court room during noor's first appearance - and that's because cameras are almost never allowed in minnesota court rooms. and today - the minnesota house public safety committee took a dramatic step towards continuing to curb them from coming in. cameras in courtrooms-vo-1 cameras in courtrooms-vo-2 the committee has now unanimously approved permission from defendants - witnesses - and others to be required in order to film in the courtroom. right now - there's a court pilot project allowing cameras only during criminal sentencing with permission from the victims - families - and judge. some lawmakers argue allowing cameras in could deter testifiers and victims but the minnesota newspaper attorney says cameras benefit the public by letting them see the inner workings of the judicial process - and one minnesota man agrees.xxx cameras in courtrooms-sot-1 cameras in courtrooms-sot-2 "you see different cases where there's sketches and you see different cases where theres video and it's good for the public to get a good idea of what's going on and sketches really don't do that." iowa already allows audio and video recording in court rooms for most cases.