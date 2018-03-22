Speech to Text for A look inside the war

life long learning program-- veterans and others in clear lake are learning more about the vietnam war. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is taking us inside the event to give us a look at what some people may not know happened while those in the armed services were fighting for our country.xxx on the scene vietnam war vetrans-llpkg-1 vietnam war vetrans-llpkg-2 natural sound hundreds of people from all over our area are honoring vietnam veterans at the clear lake v-f-w. natural sound those who served in the war all have their own, very different, experience. it's steadily got worse from when i got there when i left america doesn't really understand everything that went on back in the 60s in the vietnam but today those who fought in the war like allen thompson are hoping to learn a little more about a war those who served say was thankless. vietnam war vetrans-llpkg-4 they were just going over there because the country wanted them to go over there they don't want to go so they just were being accused of something doing things that they were told to go over and do vietnam war vetrans-llpkg-6 which is why veteran bob lemnke is spekaing, to give details many people don't know about the war including why america was involved in the first place. vietnam war vetrans-llpkg-3 we were there basically to summon up in one sentence was to stop the spread of communism in southeast asia this was not a battle between south and north vietnam this was the battle between communism and democracy vietnam war vetrans-llpkg-7 lembke has been reading and learning about the vietnam war since coming back as a way to cope with how we was treated when he came home. he says this war started long before 1955. united states made a commitment to the department france to help them try and take back and recolonize all of indo china while today is about learning what happened during vietnam from speakers like lembke, thompson also wants people to realize something else. when your dead your dead and to die that way in any kind of war i think it's bad it's really bad vietnam war vetrans-llpkg-5 lembke says it took him forty years to be able to talk about his time serving the way he is now saying it has helped him recover from the nightmares of the war-- in the studio brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. around 58 thousand americans lost their life during the vietnam war.