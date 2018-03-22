Clear
IA HS FB schedules released

2018 schedules are out

teams taking the field next fall in iowa. - if you want to see all of their schedules... head to the sports page at kimt.com... we posted everything from schedule release day across the state. schedules released-vbox-4 schedules released-vbox-5 - lets spend a second or two.. looking at some of the marquee matchups next year. - in week two... great friendships will be on display in saint ansgar... when their rivals from osage come to town. - in cerro gordo county... clear lake and mason city... are going to wait a couple of weeks for their annual showdown.. usually its week one.. this year.. its week four. - and then how about the game on tap in week five... garrigan at west hancock.. two teams that have been doing a lot of winning recently.
Conditions will remain quiet as temperatures warm up again before Thursday ahead of the snow on Friday night.
