Austin wins quarterfinal game 10:00

Posted: Wed Mar 21 20:50:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Mar 21 20:50:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

team is state tournament tested. - the packers own wins over three state qualifying teams. - today they are back in minneapolis.. for the 5th time.. in the last seven years. austin at 10-vo-6 austin at 10-vo-4 - it's the pack attack.. against sauk rapids rice.. in the quarterfinals. - austin with a little case of the state jitters to start but nyagoa obany gets the pack on the board first. - obany taking it upon himself to get this game going... here's another early shot this time a 15 footer... give him 14 on the day - packers have a six point lead... and tate hebrink extends it... knocking down the corner three...he had 12.. to go along with four dimes. - a-town comes out aggressive in the early stages of the second half.. this duoth gach gets his own miss and puts it back for two - down the stretch... its all moses issa... maybe the most important player on the packers roster... 3 of his 20... austin wins by 9... but as whitney blakemore shows us... the packers feel... they didn't play their a game.xxx lowerthirdlinescore:class aaa state tournament (2) austin sauk rapids-rice 64 55 final austin at 10-pkg-3 austin at 10-pkg-2 whitney cg whitney: for a team who just won their state opener, the austin boys didn't look too pleased...outsc oring their opposition by an average of 20 points a game entering today...they had multiple players finish well below their average, let sauke rapids rice hang around way too long, and in their minds...didn't meet the packers standard.. lowerthird2line:pack survive and advance minneapolis, mn moses issa austin at 10-pkg-5 moses: we always try to play to a standard and when we don't it's just tough we were lucky to get the win today.... austin at 10-pkg-6 austin at 10-pkg-10 logan: we've seen what we can do when we come out and really play well so we want to do that every game and sometimes we haven't been lately. austin at 10-pkg-7 austin at 10-pkg-11 kris: i'm happy we got the win and proud of our guys for gutting it out but at the same time we need to play better and find a way to get some mojo back here...we feed off each other's energy and that energy and that energy needs to become extremely positive in the next 20-22 hours. austin at 10-pkg-9 whitney: but of course the name of the game is survive and advance and austin did exactly that behind a game high performance from senior moses issa...next up it's a semifinal showdown as the packers try to get to their fourth state championship in 6 years. in minneapolis whitney blakemore kimt news 3 sports. spx fp 4 team score:mn hs basketball class aaa state tournament (2) austin packers 64 &lt;none&gt; sr-ric ... - thank you whitney... here is the bottom half of the triple a bracket. - austin is moving on... but three seed mankato east is not. - its austin and delano tomorrow afternoon.... the tigers upset the three seed cougars..79-64. / - there are
