Speech to Text for More Recess?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

adhd-stnger-2 could more recess actually help our students learn? a school in texas seems to think so. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live to explain the connection between recess and attention span. alex?xxx recess adhd-lintro-5 katie - eagle mountain elementary in fort worth texas is giving kindergarten and first grade students two 15 minute breaks in the morning and two in the afternoon... and teachers are finding that kids are able to focus better in class. some local districts are getting creative too. teachers here at harding elementary for example are utilizing "brain breaks" in and outside the classroom. xxx recess adhd-lpkg-1 recess adhd-lpkg-2 sophie van horn is a fourth grader at clear creek elementary...an d loves when class lets out for recess. recess adhd-lpkg-5 "i like recess because it's like a great opportunity because my friends don't all have the same periods so we see each other at recess and i feel like it's good to get fresh air." recess adhd-lpkg-6 and with new research out showing the rise in a-d-h-d among school children...schoo ls are finding ways to spend energy and decrease distractions. while one school in texas is allowing kindergarten and first graders 4 recess periods...mason city is using a different approach. brooke brunsvold is the principal at harding elementary in mason city...where teachers utilize 'brain breaks.' recess adhd-lpkg-3 "you may walk by a classroom and students are dancing or doing some sort of calesthetics to really prepare them to move on to something else." recess adhd-lpkg-7 some call them "wiggle breaks" "they use music and videos for students to have chance to have a wiggle break throughout the day, especially in transition from one academic area to another." but luke morrie says he just wants to get out more often and play his favorite sport. recess adhd-lpkg-4 "because then i'll get to play football more with my friends." recess adhd-ltag-2 now having more recess breaks may be a fairly new concept in the u.s....but schools in finland have implemented this strategy a while ago...and have seen test scores improve and decreases in distractions. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. and we want to know what you think...should middle school- aged kids have recess? we have a poll on our facebook page and will have the results for you tonight at ten. /