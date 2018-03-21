Speech to Text for Landfill Promotes Recycling

/ cardboard-stnger-2 a local landfill is looking to get residents more involved with recycling by changing the way they run their business. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is live now with what the floyd mitchell chickasaw landfill is asking residents to do before taking their trash to the curb. xxx cardboard-lintro-2 katie it's pretty simple. they want residents to take their cardboard out of their trash cans and take it to places like this here where recycling gets picked up...or put the cardboard in their own recycling bin to keep it out of the landfill. xxx brian story-lmpkg-1 brian story-lmpkg-2 ron linderman says he sees many people not sorting out their trash in his neighborhood. which is something he has always done, and now the floyd mitchell chickesaw landfill is asking everyone to do so. those with the landfill say it isn't that they don't want the cardboard, they just don't want it taking up space in the landfill when it can be recycled and reused. linderman says it doesn't take much time for him to do anyway. brian story-lmpkg-3 it's something that can be used instead of like putting it in the landfill and filling in the landfill, they can be used. those with the landfill also say they want residents to sort out their cans and other recycled goods by material as a way to help cut down on costs. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. those with the floyd mitchell chickasaw landfill say each town they service has their own designated spots where you can drop off your recyclables.