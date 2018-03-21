Speech to Text for Secure Entrances

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

southland school district are going through a new secure entrance. adams security-vo-1 ding dong, ding dong lowerthird2line:secure entrances at southland school district adams, mn they have to press that button... and talk to a secretary in order to get through the door. superintendent jeff sampson says he's been trying to make the school more secure since 2014. parents we spoke with say they're pleased with the change. xxx adams security-sot-1 lowerthird2line:larissa & ellen goslee student & parent at southland school district "unfortunately i think that's what it's come to in today's world and it definitely should help keep the school safer." the entrance we showed you was at the middle school- high school. they also installed a secure entrance at the elementary school in rose creek.