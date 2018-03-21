Speech to Text for Iowa Abortion Bill Could Push Women to Minnesota

both iowans and minnesotans talking. iowa lawmakers are in an ongoing debate over the fetal heartbeat bill that would make abortions illegal once a doctor can detect a fetus' heartbeat. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is finding out how minnesota clinics could be impacted by this. she's live for us now...annalise? xxx lowerthird2line:annalise johnson kimt news 3 katie - currently - abortion is illegal in iowa after 20 weeks - this bill would change that to around 6 or when the first fetal heartbeat is detected. just last night the public came out to voice their opinions. if legislators pass this bill - most iowa women seeking abortions would need to find other options - which could mean traveling to nearby states - like minnesota. xxx abortion reax-lpkg-1 abortion reax-lpkg-4 jennifer aulwes - communications director of planned parenthood minnesota says clinics do allow women from out of state to access abortions in minnesota. we would obviously welcome them and take very good care of them. abortion reax-lpkg-9 however - iowa women may have to drive further than they think. while rochester's clinic is the closest planned parenthood office to the iowa border - it does not provide abortion services. the only clinic that planned parenthood provides abortion in minnesota is in the twin cities metro area abortion reax-lpkg-7 the heartbeat bill going through the iowa legislature does not allow any exceptions - like rape - or the age of the mother. the only exception would be if the life of the mother is in danger. joe poss often protests outside of the rochester planned parenthood clinic. he supports the bill and agrees that exceptions should not be made. abortion reax-lpkg-2 we shouldn't really punish the unborn child because of the rape of its father. abortion reax-lpkg-8 if the bill made its way to the supreme court - it would clash with roe vs. wade. the 1973 case decided that women have the right to an abortion before the age a fetus can survive outside of the womb. which is why aulwes calls the fetal heartbeat bill unconstitutiona l. we believe politicians should be focusing on doing their jobs - and not on making it as hard as possible for a woman to access an abortion. abortion reax-ltag-2 if made law - the fetal heartbeat bill in iowa would be the strictest abortion law in the country. and in minneota a recent change states a woman seeking an abortion must receive state- directed counseling and wait 24 hours before the abortion will be provided. in rochester studio - annalise johnson - kimt news 3. thank