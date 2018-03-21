Speech to Text for SAW: L-P GB

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

out of the target center on saturday afternoon... and noticed a ton of green. - the lyle pacelli girls had just won a state title... but none of their fans were leaving. - they wanted to celebrate one more time... with this history making team.xxx lp girls are saw-pkg-8 lp girls are saw-pkg-2 kristi: seeing the past alumni and the tears in their eyes. nats: lp girls are saw-pkg-3 kristi: the feeling is crazy to know that we got it done for us, our community and we got it done for them. lp girls are saw-pkg-4 aj: for the last couple of season... lyle pacelli basketball had their hearts ripped out... three straight years.. they love to the eventual state champions. lp girls are saw-pkg-5 justin morris: we felt like we should have won and we felt like we let them get away, and we said, we could do it, give us one more shot together. lp girls are saw-pkg-6 aj: and because he had that gut feeling that they could do it... justin morris made the commute... living in omaha... coaching in lyle... the perfect description of all in. justin: i knew we could do it number one and i wanted to prove to the world that we were good enough to do it together. aj: and that's exactly what they did... buying into the program.. .from the top down. lp girls are saw-pkg-7 brooke walter: this team is so unselifsh and we care so much about each other, and we just are so more mentally strong. lp girls are saw-vo-2 - i know the spring sports season is only just beginning.. but our search for student athletes of the week.. is in full swing.. fill out this nomination form