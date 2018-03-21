Clear
Austin advances to semifinals 6:00

Austin 64, SR-R 55

Posted By: AJ Ellingson

maybe a semifinal game against conference rival mankato east... maybe a rematch in the state championship game against delasalle. austin srr 6 pm-vo-5 austin srr 6 pm-vo-3 - but first things first... the austin boys are taking on sauk rapids rice in a state quarterfinal. - - austin finds themselves down 8-4 early... but tate herbrink wisely hands it off to logan braaten for two. - later... nyagoa obany leading the charge...he skates through for two of his 14 points on the day - packers take a slight lead midway through the first half and tate hebrink extends it knocking down the corner three...he had 12. - in the second half austin is on a mission, they start out with a 16-4 run because of plays like this duoth gach gets his own put back for two. - but it's mosses issa...pushing the back to a win in the second half...20 points for the senior... thats a game high as austin returns to the semis 64- 55.xxx lowerthirdlinescore:class aaa state tournament (2) austin sauk rapids-rice 64 55 final austin srr 6 pm-sot-gx-9 lowerthird2line:kris fadness austin: 27-2 we've talked about this as a team we're trying to play to a high standard and we got to do a better job at keeping our composure on the floor staying in the moment staying disiplined lowerthird2line:austin advances to semis minneapolis, mn lowerthird2line:moses issa 20 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks i started a different mindset i think to start the game i had state jitters i just shook them off in the second half and tried to play better austin srr 6 pm-sot-gx-7 spx fp 4 team score:mn hs basketball class aaa state tournament (2) austin packers 64 &lt;none&gt; sr-ric ... - austin is staying in minneapolis.. but just switching gyms... over to the target center for tomorrow semifinal game.. against delano. - the tigers... upset three seed mankato east by 15. - it's a 2 oh clock tip off. / - i was walking
Conditions will remain quiet as temperatures warm up again before Thursday ahead of the snow on Friday night.
