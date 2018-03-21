Speech to Text for Mom shares son's story to raise awareness

introducing you to another mom in our area who is working to raise awareness about down syndrome - and how differences can be celebrated. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us now live in our rochester studio. cayln - what is she doing to spread that message?xxx down syndrome day-lintro-2 amy - this billboard behind me is just one of five in rochester that help spread the word about world down syndrome day. just this morning - i met casie nauman and her son marcus. she tells me it's not only a day to celebrate differences... but also to realize that people with down syndrome have more in common with us than many think.xxx down syndrome day-pkg-1 down syndrome day-pkg-2 casie nauman says celebrating differences isn't just a one-day event in her family's house. down syndrome day-pkg-3 it's really a time to advocate for our children and others who have down syndrome and other disabilities as well. down syndrome day-pkg-4 this is her son marcus - who's two and a half years old. he has down syndrome... down syndrome day-pkg-5 and she often writes about him in blog posts. i think a lot of us operate on outdated information on down syndrome and therefore there's a lot of down syndrome day-pkg-6 stereotypes out there that aren't true and so i really work to try to push the limits with that and give new information and just share how wonderful our experience has been. some of those stereotypes deal with development and acceptance. we still hear people who think that our children with down syndrome won't amount to much, that they can't be included in a typical classroom in school, and we're just finding now that that's not necessarily true. according to the global down syndrome foundation - since the 1970s... public schools are required by law to provide a free and appropriate education to children with down syndrome. but casie sees even more for her son in the future. there are so many more college programs now that are offering college for students with disabilities and i'd love to see him be able to pursue something like that, but at the same time i'd love for him to be in my house the whole time too. marcus has two older sisters - sidney and isla . we tried to explain to them what down syndrome is for the first time a couple weeks ago and they were sort of like, 'yeah he's different, just like we all are.' after not knowing what to expect when he was born... the nauman family has found out how to make life work for them. he kind of forces us to slow down a little bit in life and i appreciate the small things and that truly is a gift. / down syndrome day-ltag-2 i'm told there are also three billboards like this in des moines. those celebrating the day are encouraged to use the hashtag - "world down syndrome day" or "w-d-s-d-18". live in the rochester studio, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. to keep the celebration going... there's a "dancing for downs" event this saturday, march 24th at the surf ballroom. it's an event that gives individuals with special needs an opportunity to interact with the community. /