Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (3-21-18)

tyler wx weather-stngr-5 weather-stngr-6 weather-main-4 while spring started out on a cooler note, temperatures rebounded today across the region. we still didn't get to our normal highs which is in the mid 40's, but that is where we are heading for thursday as mild air moves in. weather-live-2 thanks to the sunshine finally breaking through the cloud cover, our evening temperatures will stay near the 30s. skies will clear by the overnight hours leading into what's looking like another spectacular thursday, with highs in the middle 40s. don't whip out the shorts and sandels just yet though - old man winter has plans, and those plans involve spoiling your weekend bar-b- q. we've entered into the early spring, otherwise known as the march madness for meteorologists. from sunny skies and warm temps one day to rain, snow, and sleet the next. another wintery storm is around the corner, and we'll have all you need to know before heading out for the weekend. live in rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. our next system that we are tracking will approach our area by late friday afternoon. this will begin as rain as temperatures will rise into the lower 40's, but then transition late that evening beginning around 9:00 pm to snowfall. moderate snowfall will take over north iowa and southern minnesota overnight friday and through saturday morning. while the intensity will dwindle a bit more by late saturday morning and into early saturday afternoon, some flurries will stick around, but the major accumulations will come to an end. i am anticipating accumulating snowfall across the area when all is said and done. this will be a wet and heavy snowfall. temperatures on saturday will be in the mid to upper 30's before rebounding again to the lower 40's. stay with kimt as we track this storm and give you snowfall numbers we get closer. tonight: increasing clouds. lows: mid 20's. winds: northwest at 3 to 6 mph. thursday: mix of sun and clouds. highs: mid 40's. winds: east at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: partly cloudy. lows: lower 30's. winds: east at 4 to 8 mph. thank you tyler. /