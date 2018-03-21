Speech to Text for Children's Museum celebrates Women's History Month

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

march is national women's history month.... and to celebrate - the minnesota children's museum is featuring two historic female scientists... astrologist maria mitchell and astronaut mae jemison - to get children excited about the fields of science - technology - engineering - and math. woman history month scientist-vo-1 lowerthird2line:children's museum celebrates women in stem rochester, mn at the museum- children can build binoculars or rockets - or interact with the other science-focused exhibits. karen nelson and her grandaughter olive enjoy visiting the children's museum because it is a learning experience. she says olive loves science and creating things.xxx woman history month scientist-sot-1 lowerthird2line:karen nelson rochester, mn she's very smart and always learning new things. sometimes they're a little frustrating - but we get it. the museum featured several special projects for women's history month in the past few weeks. the last one of month - the binocular and rocket building program - begins today and runs through sunday. /