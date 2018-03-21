Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Children's Museum celebrates Women's History Month

This month, two female scientists were featured at the Minnesota Children's Museum.

Posted: Wed Mar 21 15:50:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Mar 21 15:50:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Children's Museum celebrates Women's History Month

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

march is national women's history month.... and to celebrate - the minnesota children's museum is featuring two historic female scientists... astrologist maria mitchell and astronaut mae jemison - to get children excited about the fields of science - technology - engineering - and math. woman history month scientist-vo-1 lowerthird2line:children's museum celebrates women in stem rochester, mn at the museum- children can build binoculars or rockets - or interact with the other science-focused exhibits. karen nelson and her grandaughter olive enjoy visiting the children's museum because it is a learning experience. she says olive loves science and creating things.xxx woman history month scientist-sot-1 lowerthird2line:karen nelson rochester, mn she's very smart and always learning new things. sometimes they're a little frustrating - but we get it. the museum featured several special projects for women's history month in the past few weeks. the last one of month - the binocular and rocket building program - begins today and runs through sunday. /
Mason City
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Conditions will remain quiet as temperatures warm up again before Thursday ahead of the snow on Friday night.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events