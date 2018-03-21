Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
CBS Video
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
CBS Video
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Mason City water tower demolition
A water tower on the east side of Mason City was torn down Wednesday.
Posted: Wed Mar 21 08:38:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Mar 21 08:38:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Overcast
32°
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
30°
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
34°
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
36°
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Rochester
Broken Clouds
33°
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
It will be more like spring for the next couple of days.
Radar
Eye In The Sky
Most Popular Stories
Forest City men facing marijuana charges
UPDATE: Wreckage of ship blown apart in WWII found, offering closure
Wright Co. man receives 28 years for obtaining sexual images of girl
Woman charged after three-vehicle crash
Charles City Police: Narcotics-related items seized during 2 search warrants
UPDATE: Reward increased to $5K in Mitchell County damaged cabin case
Suspect in Austin bombings identified
Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, dies in confrontation
Mason City man charged with stealing snowmobiles
Clear Lake man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing woman in vehicle
Latest Video
Water tower demolition 3
Water tower demolition aftermath
Mason City water tower demolition
WATCH: Can you really balance an egg on the first day of spring?
Rochester groups provide art workshops for seniors
Bill to help Project Legacy
Jeans for genes
Homelessness discussion happening Wednesday
Man finds birth family by chance encounter
Austin bombings press conference
Community Events