Speech to Text for Rochester groups provide art workshops for seniors

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

using grant money, charter house and 125 live is offering art classes for people age 55 and older. on tuesday ? charter house hosted an open house for community members to learn more. kimt news 3's annalise johnson takes us there. i'm here at the artful aging open house where senior community members are finding out more about charter house and 125 live's upcoming instructional art workshops. the classes are being led by local artists. sharryn melin says she's excited to take some classes ? because she thinks there aren't many opportunities available for seniors when it comes to art. this is the only opportunity i've seen to learn about writing. it's important for older people to have access to creative outlets. according to a study published in the gerantologica l society of america ? seniors in art programs feel less lonely and have overall better heath. it's really to give them the opportunity to be stimulated ? to have good positive cognitive health as well as social engagement. dawn sanborn will teach the photography classes. she thinks it's sometimes difficult for older folks to meet people ? and art classes are a great way to create a sense of community. art in general is just therapy in its best form. the series of classes will run from the beginning of april through november. in rochester ? annalise