Bill to help Project Legacy

a bill helping a rochester youth group is making it's way through the minnesota legislature. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with what the organization says community members can do to help. good morning arielle and tyler, project legacy is a group in rochester that helps young adults get support and opportunities they may need. and a bill going quickly through the state legislature aims to help. senator dave senjem introduced the bill to the senate. a companion bill is already introduced by the house and signed by all olmsted county legislators, on both sides of the isle. the bill, as is now, would give the organization 400 thousand dollars a year, which project legacy co? founder john edmonds says not only helps them mentor kids, but also give them basic needs. often times we are helping kids who don't have enough to do eat, just to do that. you can't sutdy you can't really concentrate on moving forward if you're hungry. edmonds says people can help make the bill a law by calling legislators and further expressing their support, to a law helping project legacy. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news the house version of the bill is scheduled to be heard by the health and human services reform committee thursday morning.