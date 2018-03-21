Clear

Bill to help Project Legacy

Bill to help Project Legacy

Posted: Wed Mar 21 05:16:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Mar 21 05:16:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for Bill to help Project Legacy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a bill helping a rochester youth group is making it's way through the minnesota legislature. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with what the organization says community members can do to help. good morning arielle and tyler, project legacy is a group in rochester that helps young adults get support and opportunities they may need. and a bill going quickly through the state legislature aims to help. senator dave senjem introduced the bill to the senate. a companion bill is already introduced by the house and signed by all olmsted county legislators, on both sides of the isle. the bill, as is now, would give the organization 400 thousand dollars a year, which project legacy co? founder john edmonds says not only helps them mentor kids, but also give them basic needs. often times we are helping kids who don't have enough to do eat, just to do that. you can't sutdy you can't really concentrate on moving forward if you're hungry. edmonds says people can help make the bill a law by calling legislators and further expressing their support, to a law helping project legacy. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news the house version of the bill is scheduled to be heard by the health and human services reform committee thursday morning.
Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 14°
It will be more like spring for the next couple of days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events