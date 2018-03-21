Speech to Text for Jeans for genes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

organizations providing support services for people with living with disabilities in our community are struggling to hire and retain staff. making matters worse... minnesota disability service organization could face a seven percent rate cut this summer if certain legislation is not passed and signed by the governor by the end of may. the cut would mean a 400 thousand dollar per year blow to bear creek service's budget... which staff tell us would be "devastating."/// "we can't function if we have to cut $400,000, we just simply cant. there's no way we can continue to maintain the houses that we have, we would look at having to cut services for people, we already aren't competitive with our wages for our direct care staff." organizations like bear creek are turning to the public for help in ensuring this legislation gets passed. we'll tell you what you can do to support them in under 20 minutes./// for most of us... today is just another wednesday. but for some the day is hoping to raise awareness on a disorder impacting one in every 700 babies born in the u?s. k?i?m?t news three's emily boster is seeing how world down syndrome day is being brougt to life near you. good morning emily./// good morning?? as people walk into work here at cerro gordo county public health they'll be looking a little casual. they and several others across the area are wearing jeans this morning... and it's all for a good cause./// once lauren mcwhorter found out she was going to have a boy born with down syndrome??she knew she had to get educated. it was a way for me to connect with other moms going through exactly what i was going through. meet grayson. he's two and is determined to let no one get in his way. mcwhorter has the same mind set when it comes to wanting to raise donations for down syndrome diagnosis network??a non profit organization that has her connecting daily with families just like hers. she says the donations she's raising will go toward educating doctors, parents, and friends about down syndrome. it's just getting parents informed and getting the correct information. while she and here's a fun fact about today?? world down syndrome day is the 21st of the third month to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes down syndrome.///