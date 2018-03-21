Speech to Text for Homelessness discussion happening Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

minnesota homeless study say 35 hundred children experience homelessness. and an event happening tonight, is hoping to start a conversation of homelessness in rochester. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to tell us more about women on wednesdays discussion. good morning arielle and tyler, i'm at the rochester civic theatre where the women on wednesdays group is hosting a panel discussion tonight about homelessness in rochester. the pannel includes people sharing their experience of what it's like to be homeless in rochester, and how it affected them. the evening will also recognize ways people in the community can positively respond to the issue. one volunteer with the group putting on the event used to be a teacher in the area and first hand saw affects of homelessness. she says conversations like this are important in building a stronger community. the more we can understand those who have everything and those who struggle, the better and stronger we are going to be as a community and the better decisions we're going to make about how we're going to grow. marvin tells me homelessness in the community is often overlooked. while the event is put on by the women on wednesdays group, everyone is welcome to the event. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news the event is free for people to attend and begins at 5 p?m.