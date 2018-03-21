Speech to Text for Man finds birth family by chance encounter

it's a story of being in the right place at the right time that you'll only see here on kimt. a local man adopted from bogota colombia as a baby credits fate with helping him find his birth mother after all these years. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live with his incredibly good morning tyler and arielle ? this is abe sackett in 1979 shortly after he was adopted by his parents who live in stewartville. abe spent 20 years looking for his birth mother but after running into one dead end after another ? he came to terms with the fact that he may never find her. that is until last month when a chance encounter changed everything./// abe sackett was covering the front desk at century high school last month when a woman came in to drop something off for her host family's daughter. "she had a really strong accent and i had to ask where she was from, something just told me to ask and she said, "i'm from bogota colombia... i was kind of miffed." he told his story and explained that he has documentation from his adoption ? including his birth mother's name and identification number. "she said if you'd like i can forward that on to my brother who works for the government down there and he can do some research for you." within a few weeks ? abe had photos and information about his mom in colombia. "my contact down there calls her and says hey are you so?in?so and i have information on this young man that's been looking for you for 20 years and she was pretty quiet on the phone and it took her a minute, she was crying and said yes it was june of '79 i'd given up a son for adoption so again she was pretty emotional about the whole thing, not to say that i haven't been." "it's been a long 20 years searching but it was really fast and fourth coming right after our interview ? abe got a message on his phone from his new found aunt rosa ? who then connected him with his youngest brother miguel and then his older sister joined the group chat. he says it was amazing to learn of the similarities between he and his new found family members. abe is hoping to travel to bogota this summer to reunite with his colombian family. he said he will be sure to follow up with us when he thanks deedee. abe plans to document his reunion journey through social media