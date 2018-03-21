Speech to Text for Cards ready for 2018

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

always remembers the first one. - and at ghv... that's the 2017 boys soccer team... qualifying for state.. for the first time in school history. - sure.. doing it for the second time.. wont break any records... but the cards are still going to give it a go. ghv soccer at 10-vo-3 lowerthird2line:playing with pressure kimt news 3 sports - and they have a lot of pieces in place... from the team that ended their season in des moines. - keep in mind.. the cardinals program has only been active for a couple of years... so to see this much success... in a short period of time is pretty remarkable... and the guys are hoping to add another chapter this spring.xxx ghv soccer at 10-sot-5 lowerthird2line:connor burke ghv senior connor burke: every year weve seen huge progression and last year was huge for us to make it down the state tournament and most wins in a season, weve had that every year weve been in high school and we are looking to break that again. lowerthird2line:playing with pressure garner, ia lowerthird2line:jonah albertson ghv senior jonah albertson: it would be important if the youth programs, the kids in four years are better than we were, a couple of years ago our leading scorer had seven goals, connor scored 37. lucia steps down-vo-3 lucia