Vote result could change

a vote to change a subdivision of rochester's city charter may soon be changing. council member mark hickey was the only council member opposed to the proposal to make the charter completely gender neutral at last night's city council meeting. league of women voters-sotvo-1 lowerthird2line:michael wojcik rochester city council "the one council member who spoke against that got so much loving feedback from the community on that vote that i understand we'll be re voting on that now." league of women voters-sotvo-3 the league of women voters held a forum tonight featuring rochester's city council - and while councilman hickey was the only member not in attendance - he did send k-i-m-t a statement about his vote saying in part - "the language does no harm and i will support it at the april second city council meeting." annalissa is the only woman on the city council and she says she doesn't want to comment on councilman's hickey's apparent change of heart - but she's proud of the young women who are making their voices heard.xxx league of women voters-sot-1 league of women voters-sot-2 "i was disappointed in the vote but it will come to fruition one way or another." three of the main topics discussed between council memebrs tonight include affordable housing - a comprehensive plan for the city - and transportation.