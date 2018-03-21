Speech to Text for Quarry expansion

masonry contractor is looking to expand their business. quary expansion-vo-1 lowerthird2line:stussy quarry proposing to expand mantorville, mn here's a look at the stussy quarry in mantorville. the proposed expansion will total 57 acres - dug in two phases. one man we spoke with says it's a good idea to expand - especially being so close to town.xxx quary expansion-sot-1 quary expansion-sot-2 and it's nice to have that rock quarry close, otherwise you probably have to drive quite a ways farther away to get fresh rock for your driveways and everything or whatever you're using it for. this expansion will allow the quarry to operate for another 30 years.