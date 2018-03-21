Speech to Text for Weather spotter training

with the national weather service actually came to mason city today to teach people how to keep you and your community safe. the group went over how to report severe weather through email, social media or smart phone applications. they also want people to know when to start reporting which they say is winds more than 50 miles an hour, hail that is an inch or bigger, rotaion of clouds, or standing water. jessica edgington was there and says she wants to be able to help out in any way she can when severe weather strikes. xxx wx spotter training-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jessica edgington mason city, ia i don't think people take storms seriously enough i think a lot of people you see them out like dirving around to see if they cna see the lightening if you are trainned that's one thing if youre not that's another so just to be a little more knowledgable to share. those hosting the event say it's important to remember when spotting storms, safety always comes first.