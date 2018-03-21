Speech to Text for Small town living

small town living-stngr-2 it's a bragging point for an area community. the city of albert lea is one of the best small towns in the nation. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is getting reaction from residents on the newly released study. xxx small town living-llpkg-2 small town living-llpkg-3 albert lea is known for its three lakes within the city limits...the marion ross performing arts center...and a historic downtown. for those reasons and more - the community is being ranked 5th on realtor dot com's list of affordable small towns where you'd actually want to live. holly kasjens is the owner of meraki studios...and believes the high ranking is because of the sense of community. small town living-llpkg-7 "and not just community events which i'm specifically involved with, but like realtors and alita and restaurants and all sorts of things...hotels, kinda the whole gamut to make it awesome." lowerthird2line:small town living albert lea, mn verlaine williams is the executive assistant for the albert lea convention and visitors bureau...and notes several traits likely helped the placement...incl uding the blue zone initiative encouraging walking...and the location at the junction of interstates 35 and 90. small town living-llpkg-4 "there's like 5 major companies in albert lea that have gone along with the no smoking, and the much better diet, they've all gone on board with that. so that's been great for albert lea." lowerthird2line:small town living albert lea, mn to create the list...realtor dot com looked at nearly 500 small cities...then factored in home prices...unemplo yment and crime rates...and households that spend no more than 28 percent of their annual income on housing. while kasjens is ecstatic about the ranking...she does suggest one idea to boost the city's ranking even more. "having more lakeside activities and drawing people outside of the community to our lake. i think right now, it only feels like in our community is really enjoying and using the lake." in albert lea - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / iowa is even making the list. spencer iowa ranks as the 10th best small town in the u-s.